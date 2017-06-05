Algeria's president names new prime m...

Algeria's president names new prime minister after poll win

Wednesday May 24

This April 3, 2017 file photo shows then Housing and Urban Affairs minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers. Algeria's presidency says that President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has named Tebboune as new prime minister following the ruling coalition's victory in parliamentary elections in the oil-rich North African country earlier this month.

Chicago, IL

