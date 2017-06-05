Algerian energy, finance ministers replaced in reshuffle - APS

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika named a new cabinet on Thursday, replacing key posts including the energy minister, finance minister and a long-serving foreign minister, state news agency APS said. Energy Minister Noureddine Bouterfa, who has been active in pushing for oil output cuts and was in Vienna for an OPEC meeting when the announcement was made, has been replaced with state gas agency chief Mustapha Guitouni, the agency said.

