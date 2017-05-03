Algeria voter apathy could mar legisl...

Algeria voter apathy could mar legislative election

Monday

The election comes as the North African country grapples with a deep financial crisis because of a drop in oil revenues and amid criticism from people who say the government has failed to keep its promises. In a video uploaded on YouTube days before polling day on May 4 and seen by more than two million people, one Algerian said government vows to solve an acute housing shortage and improve health care have not been kept.

