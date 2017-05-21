Algeria to form new cabinet soon afte...

Algeria to form new cabinet soon after installation of new parliament

Read more: Xinhuanet

Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal said on Friday that President Abdelaziz Bouteflika will form a new cabinet soon after the installation of the new parliament. "The formation of the cabinet falls under the authority of President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika, and it is to be announced after the installation of the new National People's Council following elections of May 4," Sellal told reporters at a ceremony in the capital Algiers.

Chicago, IL

