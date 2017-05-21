Algeria to form new cabinet soon after installation of new parliament
Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal said on Friday that President Abdelaziz Bouteflika will form a new cabinet soon after the installation of the new parliament. "The formation of the cabinet falls under the authority of President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika, and it is to be announced after the installation of the new National People's Council following elections of May 4," Sellal told reporters at a ceremony in the capital Algiers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundamentalists gain ground in Algeria as war m... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mahmood
|3
|Serbian and Algerian presidents to exchange dec... (May '16)
|May '16
|amc
|1
|First Berber translation of the Quran (Mar '07)
|May '15
|Nooooooo
|13
|In Algeria, women 'imams' battle Islamist radic... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jinxi
|1
|Building the world's tallest minaret (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|tom_
|21
|mega payouts on all terminations this month (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|laver l'argent noir avec appareil laser (Mar '10)
|Feb '15
|Hammadi Mohamed A...
|45
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC