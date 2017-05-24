Algeria inaugurates new parliament ah...

Algeria inaugurates new parliament ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Algeria's new National People's Council, or lower house of parliament, on Tuesday was inaugurated, as the newly elected Members of Parliament were officially appointed in this 7th parliament since the North African nation adopted multi-party system in 1989. The opening session was chaired by the oldest MP Said Bouhadja, assisted by the two youngest elected members, Touhami Habibi and Ayoub Cheraitiya.

