Total signs deal with Algeria's Sonatrach, settles earlier disputes

Total and Algerian state-owned energy company Sonatrach say they have signed a new deal to strengthen their existing partnership and agreed to settle earlier disputes . The companies say the new deal will allow them to expand their partnership on new upstream projects, with a new contractual framework for the Timimoun project, as well as continued joint operations for the Tin Fouye Tebenkort gas field.

