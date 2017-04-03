Snow falls on Sahara desert: First ti...

Snow falls on Sahara desert: First time in nearly 40 years

An amateur photographer has captured rare and beautiful images of the first snowfall in the Sahara desert for nearly 40 years. Karim Bouchetata photographed the fleeting scene on Monday in the small Algerian town of Ain Sefra, which lies in the Atlas Mountains on the northern edge of the desert.

