Pipeline, Prisons resume Africa volleyball women's championship campaign

Kenya pipeline and Kenya Prisons resume their Africa volleyball women's club championship campaign Tuesday with final group matches of the ongoing championship at Ksar Hellal Janmel Hall in Monastir, Tunisia.

Chicago, IL

