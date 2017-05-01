'O U O O U O U U OaO Uoeu ' OaO1O2O2 OaO1O Usu U O U...O1...

GE strengthens collaboration with Sonelgaz to boost Algeria's power sector, drive local industrial capacity building and digital industrial transformation GE is collaborating with Sonelgaz SPE, a subsidiary of Sonelgaz, in a landmark deal that highlights its Fleet360* total plant solutions capabilities. The largest services contract in GE Power's history, the agreement will lead the digital industrial transformation of Sonelgaz's plants throughout Algeria and strengthen local industrial capabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.