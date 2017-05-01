'O U O O U O U U OaO Uoeu ' OaO1O2O2 OaO1O Usu U O U...O1...
GE strengthens collaboration with Sonelgaz to boost Algeria's power sector, drive local industrial capacity building and digital industrial transformation GE is collaborating with Sonelgaz SPE, a subsidiary of Sonelgaz, in a landmark deal that highlights its Fleet360* total plant solutions capabilities. The largest services contract in GE Power's history, the agreement will lead the digital industrial transformation of Sonelgaz's plants throughout Algeria and strengthen local industrial capabilities.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundamentalists gain ground in Algeria as war m... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mahmood
|3
|Serbian and Algerian presidents to exchange dec... (May '16)
|May '16
|amc
|1
|First Berber translation of the Quran (Mar '07)
|May '15
|Nooooooo
|13
|In Algeria, women 'imams' battle Islamist radic... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jinxi
|1
|Building the world's tallest minaret (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|tom_
|21
|mega payouts on all terminations this month (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|laver l'argent noir avec appareil laser (Mar '10)
|Feb '15
|Hammadi Mohamed A...
|45
