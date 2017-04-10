Muted start to election campaigning in Algeria
More than 12,000 candidates will compete for the 462 seats in the People's National Assembly [Ryad Kramdi/AFP] Campaigning for Algeria's May 4 parliamentary elections got off to a muted start on Sunday, with the public showing little interest in the poll despite government efforts to persuade voters to participate. It's the first election since the legislature's powers were boosted by amendments to the constitution last year.
