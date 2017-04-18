Azerbaijan, Algeria ink MoU on judici...

Azerbaijan, Algeria ink MoU on judicial cooperation

Azerbaijan and Algeria have signed the first Memorandum of Understanding on the legal and judicial co-operation. The document was signed by Azerbaijani Justice Minister Fikrat Mammadov and his Algerian counterpart Tayeb Louh in Algiers.

