Algerian campaign haunted by money scandals, low oil prices

Saturday Apr 15

Algerian politicians have kicked off their campaign for parliamentary elections next month - and the biggest campaign issue is voter apathy, in a country where low oil prices are squeezing the energy-driven economy, young people see few job prospects and authorities have struggled to keep Islamic extremism at bay. Algeria's 22 million voters are also worried about the health of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, rarely seen in public since a 2013 stroke.

Chicago, IL

