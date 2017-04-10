Algeria, Qatar team up to launch massive steel complex

The complex, which is located 45km east of Jijel, is worth over $2 billion and will help to achieve Algeria's self-sufficiency in iron and steel products. Bellara steel complex, which is the second in Algeria after that of El Hadjar in Annaba , is the fruit of a partnership based on 49/51 rule with SIDER and the National Investment Fund and Qatar Steel International.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.