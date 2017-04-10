Algeria, Qatar team up to launch mass...

Algeria, Qatar team up to launch massive steel complex

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Al Bawaba

The complex, which is located 45km east of Jijel, is worth over $2 billion and will help to achieve Algeria's self-sufficiency in iron and steel products. Bellara steel complex, which is the second in Algeria after that of El Hadjar in Annaba , is the fruit of a partnership based on 49/51 rule with SIDER and the National Investment Fund and Qatar Steel International.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fundamentalists gain ground in Algeria as war m... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Mahmood 3
News Serbian and Algerian presidents to exchange dec... (May '16) May '16 amc 1
News First Berber translation of the Quran (Mar '07) May '15 Nooooooo 13
News In Algeria, women 'imams' battle Islamist radic... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jinxi 1
News Building the world's tallest minaret (Jan '15) Feb '15 tom_ 21
mega payouts on all terminations this month (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
laver l'argent noir avec appareil laser (Mar '10) Feb '15 Hammadi Mohamed A... 45
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,498 • Total comments across all topics: 280,317,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC