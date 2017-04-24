Algeria Islamists Cause Upset With 'F...

Algeria Islamists Cause Upset With 'Faceless' Election Posters

Wednesday Apr 19

Two Islamist opposition parties in Algeria have posted faceless portraits of female candidates for May's legislative election, upsetting state authorities which have ordered them to show the faces or be barred from the ballot. The dispute reflects fear among many Algerians of any revival of political Islam in a country that balances religious conservatism with searing memories of its 1990s war against armed Islamist groups that killed 200,000 people.

Chicago, IL

