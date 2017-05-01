Algeria foils Daesh attack plot in Constantine
Algerian security forces have announced they foiled an Islamic State group suicide bomb plot on Wednesday, just weeks before the country goes to the polls for a parliamentary election. Police launched a manhunt for two individuals suspected of planning an attack on downtown Constantine, in eastern Algeria.
