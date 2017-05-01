Algeria foils Daesh attack plot in Co...

Algeria foils Daesh attack plot in Constantine

Friday Apr 21 Read more: Al Bawaba

Algerian security forces have announced they foiled an Islamic State group suicide bomb plot on Wednesday, just weeks before the country goes to the polls for a parliamentary election. Police launched a manhunt for two individuals suspected of planning an attack on downtown Constantine, in eastern Algeria.

Chicago, IL

