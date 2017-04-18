Algeria: Dirty politics, corruption r...

Algeria: Dirty politics, corruption rock May 4 parliamentary elections

Tuesday Apr 18

Supporters of Algerian President Abdelazziz Bouteflika gather during a political meeting ahead of the country's presidential election in 2014. Algerian politicians have kicked off their campaign for parliamentary elections next month - and the biggest campaign issue is voter apathy, in a country where low oil prices are squeezing the energy-driven economy, young people see few job prospects and authorities have struggled to keep Islamic extremism at bay.

Read more at Al Bawaba.

Chicago, IL

