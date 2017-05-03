Algeria closes land borders ahead of ...

Algeria closes land borders ahead of parliamentary elections

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Al Bawaba

Members of the Algerian National Liberation Front gather at a party conference in the capital Algiers on April 28, 2017. The Algerian government has urged voters to head to the ballot boxes next week as the parliamentary elections campaign concludes on Sunday amid a decision to close the country's borders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fundamentalists gain ground in Algeria as war m... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Mahmood 3
News Serbian and Algerian presidents to exchange dec... (May '16) May '16 amc 1
News First Berber translation of the Quran (Mar '07) May '15 Nooooooo 13
News In Algeria, women 'imams' battle Islamist radic... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jinxi 1
News Building the world's tallest minaret (Jan '15) Feb '15 tom_ 21
mega payouts on all terminations this month (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
laver l'argent noir avec appareil laser (Mar '10) Feb '15 Hammadi Mohamed A... 45
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,875 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC