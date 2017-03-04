Merkel's North Africa trip mainly aim...

Merkel's North Africa trip mainly aimed to curb migration

Read more: Xinhuanet

Coming under heavy pressure after allowing a million refugees into Germany, chancellor Angela Merkel's two-day trip to North African countries were mainly aimed to curb illegal migration to Europe, political analysts said. Merkel started her trip on Thursday visiting Egypt and then Tunisia and had also planned a trip to Algeria last week but it was called off after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika fell ill.

Chicago, IL

