'Leftist' who became minority voice
March 4: India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had overruled an adverse intelligence report to induct a "young Leftist", Syed Shahabuddin, into the Indian Foreign Service in 1958. Twenty years later, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Right-wing politician and "Nehruvian" foreign minister in the country's first non-Congress government, tried unsuccessfully to retain Shahabuddin in the service.
