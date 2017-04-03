ITUC Demands Release of Algerian Trade Unionists

The ITUC has demanded the immediate release of 9 Algerian independent trade unionists who were arrested by security forces in a 6am raid on a hotel where they were staying, on 21 March. The nine, including the President of the SNATEGS union, which is affiliated to the ITUC member organisation CGATA, were preparing to take part in a national march from the state-owned SONELGAZ energy group.

