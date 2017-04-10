Ghana, Algeria draft air services agr...

Ghana, Algeria draft air services agreement

Friday Mar 31

Ghana and Algeria are exploring means to improve air transport connectivity between the two countries to boost trade and economic development. In line with this, the two countries have exchanged a draft air services agreement but are yet to finalise negotiations and sign the agreement.

