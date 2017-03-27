Algeria: Congolese President Starts S...

Algeria: Congolese President Starts State Visit to Algeria

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Congolese President Denis Sassou N'Guesso on Monday arrived in Algeria as part of a four-day visit at the invitation of his Algerian counterpart Abdelaziz Bouteflika to boost bilateral relations. Upon his arrival at Houari Boumediene international Airport of Algiers, President Sassou N'Guesso was welcomed by Speaker of Lower House of Parliament, Mohamed Larbi Ould Khelifa, and Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra in addition to top government officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fundamentalists gain ground in Algeria as war m... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Mahmood 3
News Serbian and Algerian presidents to exchange dec... (May '16) May '16 amc 1
News First Berber translation of the Quran (Mar '07) May '15 Nooooooo 13
News In Algeria, women 'imams' battle Islamist radic... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jinxi 1
News Building the world's tallest minaret (Jan '15) Feb '15 tom_ 21
mega payouts on all terminations this month (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
laver l'argent noir avec appareil laser (Mar '10) Feb '15 Hammadi Mohamed A... 45
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,898,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC