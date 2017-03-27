Algeria: Congolese President Starts State Visit to Algeria
Congolese President Denis Sassou N'Guesso on Monday arrived in Algeria as part of a four-day visit at the invitation of his Algerian counterpart Abdelaziz Bouteflika to boost bilateral relations. Upon his arrival at Houari Boumediene international Airport of Algiers, President Sassou N'Guesso was welcomed by Speaker of Lower House of Parliament, Mohamed Larbi Ould Khelifa, and Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra in addition to top government officials.
