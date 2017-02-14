Merkel visits Algeria for talks on terrorism, migration
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting Algeria as she seeks to enlist North African countries in Germany's efforts against Islamic extremism and illegal migration. She's expected to meet ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the prime minister and business leaders, and tour a girls' school during the visit Monday and Tuesday.
