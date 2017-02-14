Merkel visits Algeria for talks on te...

Merkel visits Algeria for talks on terrorism, migration

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Powhatan Today

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting Algeria as she seeks to enlist North African countries in Germany's efforts against Islamic extremism and illegal migration. She's expected to meet ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the prime minister and business leaders, and tour a girls' school during the visit Monday and Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fundamentalists gain ground in Algeria as war m... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Mahmood 3
News Serbian and Algerian presidents to exchange dec... (May '16) May '16 amc 1
News First Berber translation of the Quran (Mar '07) May '15 Nooooooo 13
News In Algeria, women 'imams' battle Islamist radic... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jinxi 1
News Building the world's tallest minaret (Jan '15) Feb '15 tom_ 21
mega payouts on all terminations this month (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
laver l'argent noir avec appareil laser (Mar '10) Feb '15 Hammadi Mohamed A... 45
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,686 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC