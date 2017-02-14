Merkel, Algerian PM discuss migration...

Merkel, Algerian PM discuss migration, security by phone

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Star Tribune

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has spoken to Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal on the phone after her planned trip the North African country was canceled at the last minute over the Algerian president's poor health. Spokesman Steffen Seibert said Merkel and Sellal talked Tuesday about further increasing the two countries' good relations, including their cooperation on migration and security issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fundamentalists gain ground in Algeria as war m... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Mahmood 3
News Serbian and Algerian presidents to exchange dec... (May '16) May '16 amc 1
News First Berber translation of the Quran (Mar '07) May '15 Nooooooo 13
News In Algeria, women 'imams' battle Islamist radic... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jinxi 1
News Building the world's tallest minaret (Jan '15) Feb '15 tom_ 21
mega payouts on all terminations this month (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
laver l'argent noir avec appareil laser (Mar '10) Feb '15 Hammadi Mohamed A... 45
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,519 • Total comments across all topics: 279,194,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC