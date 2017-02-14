Merkel, Algerian PM discuss migration, security by phone
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has spoken to Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal on the phone after her planned trip the North African country was canceled at the last minute over the Algerian president's poor health. Spokesman Steffen Seibert said Merkel and Sellal talked Tuesday about further increasing the two countries' good relations, including their cooperation on migration and security issues.
