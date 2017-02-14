Macron steps up criticism of France's colonial past

French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron on Friday stepped up his condemnation of France's colonial past in Algeria, rejecting fierce criticism from the country's conservative right. Touching on one of the most sensitive periods of French history, Mr Macron said in an interview with leading centre-right daily Le Figaro that the 132-year colonisation of Algeria involved "crimes and acts of barbarism" that would today be acknowledged as "crimes against humanity".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.