ForMin Melescanu talks with Ambassador of Algeria about enhancing...

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu welcomed on a courtesy visit on Friday Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Taous Djellouli. The two officials reviewed the stage and prospects of the political-diplomatic dialogue and expressed their mutual wish to stimulate it.

