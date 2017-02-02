First North African Ornithology Congress

First North African Ornithology Congress

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Dear Kitty

The Laboratory of Applied Zoology and Animal Ecophysiology of the University of Bejaia is organising the First North African Congress of Ornithology and the 4th International Colloquium of Algerian Ornithology from 24 to 26 October 2017 at the University of Bejaia. After the successful editions of Batna , Oum El-Bouaghi and Guelma .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dear Kitty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fundamentalists gain ground in Algeria as war m... Aug '16 Mahmood 3
News Serbian and Algerian presidents to exchange dec... (May '16) May '16 amc 1
News First Berber translation of the Quran (Mar '07) May '15 Nooooooo 13
News In Algeria, women 'imams' battle Islamist radic... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jinxi 1
News Building the world's tallest minaret (Jan '15) Feb '15 tom_ 21
mega payouts on all terminations this month (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
laver l'argent noir avec appareil laser (Mar '10) Feb '15 Hammadi Mohamed A... 45
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,695 • Total comments across all topics: 278,512,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC