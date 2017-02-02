First North African Ornithology Congress
The Laboratory of Applied Zoology and Animal Ecophysiology of the University of Bejaia is organising the First North African Congress of Ornithology and the 4th International Colloquium of Algerian Ornithology from 24 to 26 October 2017 at the University of Bejaia. After the successful editions of Batna , Oum El-Bouaghi and Guelma .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dear Kitty.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundamentalists gain ground in Algeria as war m...
|Aug '16
|Mahmood
|3
|Serbian and Algerian presidents to exchange dec... (May '16)
|May '16
|amc
|1
|First Berber translation of the Quran (Mar '07)
|May '15
|Nooooooo
|13
|In Algeria, women 'imams' battle Islamist radic... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jinxi
|1
|Building the world's tallest minaret (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|tom_
|21
|mega payouts on all terminations this month (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|laver l'argent noir avec appareil laser (Mar '10)
|Feb '15
|Hammadi Mohamed A...
|45
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC