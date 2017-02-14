.com | Algeria reacts to new Bouteflika health scare

.com | Algeria reacts to new Boutefli...

Speculation mounted on Tuesday over Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's health and political future after acute bronchitis forced the 79-year-old to postpone a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Merkel had been due to meet him on Monday as part of efforts to push North African countries to reduce the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean into Europe.

