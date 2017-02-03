Cable Compendium: a guide to the week's submarine and terrestrial developments
Stephane Richard has revealed that his company will deploy a new submarine fibre-optic cable linking a number of French overseas territories in the Caribbean, with the new infrastructure expected to be ready for service in the second half of 2018, Megazap writes. The 1,900km cable will link the DOMs of French Guiana, Martinique and Guadeloupe, while also interconnecting with the existing 1,730km Eastern Caribbean Fiber System cable, offering a direct link between French Guiana and the American continent.
