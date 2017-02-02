Algerian parliament polls to be held ...

Algerian parliament polls to be held May 4: Presidency

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Peninsula

ALGIERS, Algeria: The Algerian presidency on Thursday announced that the country's upcoming parliamentary polls would be held on May 4. "President Abdelaziz Bouteflika signed a decree today calling on voters to elect members of the National People's Assembly on May 4," read a statement issued by the president's office and carried by Algeria's official news agency. The election will be the sixth of its kind since Algeria's 1989 "political opening", which saw the country adopt a multi-party system.

