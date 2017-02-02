Algeria to hold parliamentary electio...

Algeria to hold parliamentary election on May 4

Algeria will hold parliamentary elections on May 4, the presidency said on Thursday, starting the countdown to the first ballot since the legislature's powers were boosted by amendments to the country's constitution. President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who has governed the North African OPEC state for more than 15 years, "signed the decree summoning the electorate," it said in a statement.

