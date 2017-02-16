Algeria plans interest-free local bon...

Algeria plans interest-free local bond to offset dive in energy income

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Reuters

ALGIERS, Feb 28 Algeria plans to raise money from an interest-free local bond, using a model the government hopes will draw more participation from the public and help it offset a huge fall in its energy earnings. The North African OPEC member has already cut public spending, introduced new taxes and reduced government subsidies on fuel to help it cope with the halving of its income from oil and gas due to a long slide in international energy prices.

