Algeria kicks off 1st UNWTO regional capacity building programme on tourism statistics.
The program aims to enable the development of tourism statistics according to the United Nations standards at the national level and to implement the Tourism Satellite Account project over time. In the framework of the technical assistance that the World Tourism Organization provides to Member States, especially in their development of sound statistical systems, the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria has hosted the 1st Workshop on Regional Statistics of the Tourism Sector .
