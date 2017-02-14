16:24 Tajikistan, Algeria discuss cooperation

Ambassador of Tajikistan Husrav Noziri on February 20 presented copies of credentials to Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Ramtane Lamamra, reports the press service of the Tajik Foreign Ministry. Welcoming the Tajik diplomat, Mr Ramtane Lamamra stressed the importance of the day for further development of the Tajik-Algerian relations.

