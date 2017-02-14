14 killed in Algerian army anti-extre...

14 killed in Algerian army anti-extremist operation

Friday Feb 17

" Algeria's government says military forces have killed 14 suspected extremists in an ongoing operation in one of the country's last Islamic militant holdouts. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that nine were killed Friday and five others Wednesday around Bouira, 100 kilometers east of the capital, Algiers.

