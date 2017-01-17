Winter in Algeria
This is a picture taken by Hakim Hkimos in the city of Ain El Hammam, who is settle at 1150metre high and about 100 km east of Algier in the Willaya of Tizi Ouzou .rnrnrnIn this montainous region most of the cities are settled in the sumits of the montains.rnrnMany ather beautiful pictures are shared in this link:rnrnhttp://forums.infoclimat.fr/f/topic/18844-m%C3%A9t%C3%A9o-en-alg%C3%A9rie/?page=812#comment-2714890rnrnthanks for comment this picturernbest regards Hi I presume you took this photo even though it is very different from your the photos of Algeria.Incredible atmosphere, light, colours, POV,DOF and composition. Perfection.
