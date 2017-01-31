S. Africa regrets Morocco's readmissi...

S. Africa regrets Morocco's readmission into AU

22 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Cape Town, Jan 31 - South Africa's ruling African National Congress on Tuesday expressed regret over Morocco's readmission into the African Union. The ANC notes the regrettable decision by the AU to readmit Morocco into the organisation, Xinhua news agency quoted party spokesperson Zizi Kodwa as saying.

Chicago, IL

