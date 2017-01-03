Ethiopia: Algerians Keen to Invest Here
This was so said during Ethio-Algerian Business Forum co-organized by the Ethiopian Embassy in Algeria and Oran City Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations. Head of Mission of Ethiopian Embassy in Algeria Ambassador Solomon Abebe on the occasion briefed participants on the investment potentials of the country.
