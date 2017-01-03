Conversations with African liberation...

Conversations with African liberation fighters

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Vanguard

By Owei Lakemfa WHEN I boarded the protocol bus at Algiers Airport on November 28, 2016, a lady politely greeted me in faulty Yoruba. Given my dressing, she guessed correctly that I am Nigerian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fundamentalists gain ground in Algeria as war m... Aug '16 Mahmood 3
News Serbian and Algerian presidents to exchange dec... (May '16) May '16 amc 1
News First Berber translation of the Quran (Mar '07) May '15 Nooooooo 13
News In Algeria, women 'imams' battle Islamist radic... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jinxi 1
News Building the world's tallest minaret (Jan '15) Feb '15 tom_ 21
mega payouts on all terminations this month (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
laver l'argent noir avec appareil laser (Mar '10) Feb '15 Hammadi Mohamed A... 45
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,296 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,201

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC