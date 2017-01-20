.com | Algeria's Islamists unify ranks ahead of April poll

.com | Algeria's Islamists unify rank...

Algeria's Islamist parties are joining forces ahead of April parliamentary elections in hope of reversing a long political decline and having a greater say in the future of the North African country. But they face a firmly anti-Islamist government and an electorate with bitter memories of violence between Islamist militants and the state in the 1990s, which left an estimated 200 000 people dead.

