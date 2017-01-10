ARPT grants permission to Ooredoo to ...

ARPT grants permission to Ooredoo to launch LTE in 27 new provinces

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

The regulator disclosed that it made the decision after Ooredoo achieved its minimum coverage and quality of service obligations in the wilayas of Tizi Ouzou, Tlemcen and Bechar.

Chicago, IL

