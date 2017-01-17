Anger brewing in Algeria's sullen south

Anger brewing in Algeria's sullen south

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Al Jazeera

Algerian politicians reversed course last month after voting to cut electricity subsidies - the first price rise in more than a decade. In December, legislators slashed the price of electricity by 65 percent for those living in the Sahara Desert, while at the same time passing new cost-cutting measures to cope with plummeting energy prices and a rising budget deficit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fundamentalists gain ground in Algeria as war m... Aug '16 Mahmood 3
News Serbian and Algerian presidents to exchange dec... (May '16) May '16 amc 1
News First Berber translation of the Quran (Mar '07) May '15 Nooooooo 13
News In Algeria, women 'imams' battle Islamist radic... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jinxi 1
News Building the world's tallest minaret (Jan '15) Feb '15 tom_ 21
mega payouts on all terminations this month (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
laver l'argent noir avec appareil laser (Mar '10) Feb '15 Hammadi Mohamed A... 45
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,581 • Total comments across all topics: 278,163,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC