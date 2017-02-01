Algerian firm signs $300 mln farming deal with U.S. group
An Algerian company has signed a deal with a U.S. group to set up agricultural projects worth $300 million in the North African country as it seeks to reduce dependence on imports, Algeria's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. Under the deal, privately-owned Algerian dairy company Tifralait and the American International Agriculture Group will set up a joint venture to develop projects over an area of 25,000 hectares covering cereals, potato, fertilizers, dairy and cattle feed, the ministry said.
