Algerian firm signs $300 mln farming deal with U.S. group

An Algerian company has signed a deal with a U.S. group to set up agricultural projects worth $300 million in the North African country as it seeks to reduce dependence on imports, Algeria's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. Under the deal, privately-owned Algerian dairy company Tifralait and the American International Agriculture Group will set up a joint venture to develop projects over an area of 25,000 hectares covering cereals, potato, fertilizers, dairy and cattle feed, the ministry said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.