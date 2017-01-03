Algeria: Focus On Sub-Contracting in ...

Algeria: Focus On Sub-Contracting in 2017

Paying an inspection visit to a tire production unit under construction in Setif industrial zone, the minister stressed that this unit with a production capacity of 2 million units per year for a national market of 6 million units "will shift to subcontracting for the automotive industry." Bouchouareb said that his visit to this unit is intended to help it reach the production phase as soon as possible and contribute to the economy diversification process and the reduction of dependency on hydrocarbons.

Chicago, IL

