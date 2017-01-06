African leaders arrive ahead of Akufo-Addo's inauguration

Some African heads of state have arrived in Ghana less than 24 hours to the official inauguration of President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Zambia President, Edgar Lungu and Equatorial Guinea President, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo have touched down at the Kotoka International Airport , Friday.

