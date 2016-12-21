Snowfall in the Sahara
Pictures posted by an Algerian photographer showing snow in the hills above the Sahara desert sprinkled with a light dusting of snow are real. On 19 December 2016 an amateur photographer snapped pictures of snow on the ground of the Algerian city of Ain Sefra, which borders the Sahara desert.
