Snow falls in Sahara for first time in 37 years

Wednesday Dec 21

Their 1984 Band Aid prediction that "there won't be snow in Africa this Christmastime" has once again been proven wrong - and this time in spectacular fashion. The Algerian town of Ain Sefra, deep in the dry, hot Sahara desert was hit by a freak snowfall on December 19. It's the first time snow has fallen in the region in 37 years.

Chicago, IL

