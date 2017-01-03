Snow falls in Sahara for first time in 37 years

Their 1984 Band Aid prediction that "there won't be snow in Africa this Christmastime" has once again been proven wrong - and this time in spectacular fashion. The Algerian town of Ain Sefra, deep in the dry, hot Sahara desert was hit by a freak snowfall on December 19. It's the first time snow has fallen in the region in 37 years.

