Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the First Time in 40 Years

Thursday Dec 22

The incredible images taken by amateur photographer Karim Bouchetata show that a hot and dry Algerian town deep in Sahara Desert is all covered in snow. It is first time when snow hit the region in 37 years.

Chicago, IL

