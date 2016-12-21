Researchers uncover the existence of ...

Researchers uncover the existence of malaria 2,000 years ago during the Roman Empire

Monday Dec 5 Read more: CBC News

Researchers used skeletal remains from three sites in southern Italy to uncover evidence that proves the existence of malaria at the height of the Roman Empire, upsetting scientists knowledge of the disease. A team of researchers at McMaster University has uncovered the existence of malaria 2,000 years ago at the height of the Roman Empire - changing scientists understanding of how the disease evolved and how widespread the parasite was.

