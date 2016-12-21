Researchers uncover the existence of malaria 2,000 years ago during the Roman Empire
Researchers used skeletal remains from three sites in southern Italy to uncover evidence that proves the existence of malaria at the height of the Roman Empire, upsetting scientists knowledge of the disease. A team of researchers at McMaster University has uncovered the existence of malaria 2,000 years ago at the height of the Roman Empire - changing scientists understanding of how the disease evolved and how widespread the parasite was.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundamentalists gain ground in Algeria as war m...
|Aug '16
|Mahmood
|3
|Serbian and Algerian presidents to exchange dec... (May '16)
|May '16
|amc
|1
|First Berber translation of the Quran (Mar '07)
|May '15
|Nooooooo
|13
|In Algeria, women 'imams' battle Islamist radic... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jinxi
|1
|Building the world's tallest minaret (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|tom_
|21
|mega payouts on all terminations this month (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|laver l'argent noir avec appareil laser (Mar '10)
|Feb '15
|Hammadi Mohamed A...
|45
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC