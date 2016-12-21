Rare Sahara Desert Snow in Algeria

Snowflakes had been seen briefly only once in recorded history in the Sahara Desert at Ain Sefra, Algeria, and that was in 1979 -- until this Monday. This time, snow fell all day and accumulated on the ground.

Chicago, IL

